Around 7:19 a.m. the Reno Police Department, Reno Fire, and REMSA responded to a crash on Military Road and Finnesch Drive in North Valleys.
A single vehicle was heading north on Military Road and failed to stay inside the lane. The pickup truck drove off the roadway and crashed into the drainage ditch on the west side of the road.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle and did not survive the crash.
He is a 35-year-old Reno resident. His identity is not being released until next of kin is notified.
Military Road was closed until 1 p.m. while officers were investigating the scene.
Anyone with further information on the crash is urged to call the Reno police Department at 775-334-2141.
To stay anonymous, contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or text the tip to 847411, and include the keyword "SW".