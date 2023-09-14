On Thursday, One Nevada Credit Union (ONCU) hosted a free community shred event while collecting donations for the SPCA of Northern Nevada.
After the event, they confirmed that the community donated $2,112 to the SPCA. One Nevada promises to match the donations so the SPCA will receive $4,224 in total from Thursday's event.
At the event, American Document Destruction was on site to help community members shred documents with sensitive personal information.
ONCU said that identity theft is a problem in Nevada, and that one of the easiest ways to reduce the risk is to use a secure paper shredder.
To reduce the risk of identity theft, the most essential documents to shred are bank statements and ATM receipts, expired ID cards, documents containing your social security number and credit card information, investment documents, old pay stubs, voided checks, and even old plane tickets.
ONCU said that people should shred anything that contains personal information that identity thieves could use.
This is an annual event and free to the public.
