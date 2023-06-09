Nevada State Police say one person died after a car crashed into the guardrail on I-80 west near Pyramid Way late last month.
NSP says the crash happened around 4 a.m. on May 28th.
The preliminary investigation shows that a 2014 Dodge Challenger with three people was heading west on I-80 near Pyramid Way when for some unknown reason it hit a guardrail that smashed through the car. That's when they say the car caught fire.
NSP says the driver was pulled out of the car by a Sparks Police officer and the rear passenger escaped on his own, suffering serious injuries.
NSP says a second passenger died on scene.
The crash remains under investigation.