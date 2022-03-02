One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday night after being involved in a crash on Mt. Rose Highway.
According to North Lake Tahoe Fire, two vehicles were involved with one of them catching on fire.
The crash happened on Mt. Rose Highway and McCourry Blvd around 8:15 p.m.
Mt. Rose Hwy at McCourry Blvd is was closed for about 2 hours but has since reopened.
BC103, E11,M11, E13, M13 WCSO, NHP, NDOT responded to a motor vehicle accident involving two vehicles with one vehicle on fire on Mount Rose hwy and McCourry. One patient was transported. Mt. Rose closed. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/XZ9Zn70KQg— North Lake Tahoe Fire (@NLTahoeFire) March 3, 2022