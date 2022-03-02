mt rose hwy crash.PNG

One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday night after being involved in a crash on Mt. Rose Highway.

According to North Lake Tahoe Fire, two vehicles were involved with one of them catching on fire.

The crash happened on Mt. Rose Highway and McCourry Blvd around 8:15 p.m.  

Mt. Rose Hwy at McCourry Blvd is was closed for about 2 hours but has since reopened.