Winnemucca Police say the owner of two dogs that attacked a four-year-old boy in February was convicted of owning a vicious/dangerous/aggressive animal.
The incident happened on February 24th on Bridge Street near the courthouse.
The judge will decide Jennifer Tipton's sentence and deliver it sometime in June.
The dogs were impounded after the incident but have since been returned to Tipton in accordance with a court order.
Original story from March 1:
A four-year-old boy is recovering after he was bit by two dogs and then dragged into the street in Winnemucca last week.
Police say three dogs jumped out of a pickup truck parked at the courthouse and two bit the boy on the leg and then dragged him away from his mother. A third dog stood guard not letting the mother approach her child.
Police say witnesses helped the boy’s mother chase the unidentified breed dogs away.
Police say when the dogs let go of the boy, they returned to the truck where they were secured by the owner.
The child was transported to Humboldt General Hospital for medical treatment.
His current condition is unknown.
Police say the dogs were quarantined at the City-County Animal Shelter.
They also say the unidentified owner was cited for having vicious/dangerous/aggressive animals.
Authorities say the case is being forwarded to the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office for review.
"The victim in this case and his family are in our thoughts and prayers. We wish him a quick recovery. We want to assure this community that there is no ongoing safety concern as the dogs are quarantined. We also want to thank those people who witnessed this happen and didn’t sit idly by. They took action, at possible risk to their own safety, to do what needed to be done. This is an incident that we absolutely cannot have in our community. We ask all citizens to take precautions to secure their animals so this never happens again."