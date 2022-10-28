The Placer County Sheriff's Office says an ex-felon who shot himself in the leg was arrested in Auburn for illegally being in possession of a firearm.
On October 19, 2022, at 1:35 a.m., a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the Auburn Mobile Home Park for a subject suffering from a gunshot wound.
The deputy observed blood spots outside the residence and heard a male yelling inside.
The deputy opened the front door and found a male who stated he shot himself in the leg.
The deputy also found a black Glock 48 9mm with one round found in the chamber and four rounds in the magazine near the subject’s feet.
Responding deputies applied a tourniquet around the subject’s leg until paramedics arrived to transport him to a nearby hospital.
A check of the Glock revealed it was unregistered, and the subject, 48-year-old Michael Hewitt was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, and carrying an unregistered firearm.