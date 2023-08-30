Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY... * CHANGES...Issued another Lake Wind Advisory for Friday. * WHAT...For the first Lake Wind Advisory today, southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. For the second Lake Wind Advisory on Friday, southwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...For the first Lake Wind Advisory, until 11 PM PDT this evening. For the second Lake Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. &&

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY... * CHANGES...Issued another Lake Wind Advisory for Friday. * WHAT...For the first Lake Wind Advisory today, southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. For the second Lake Wind Advisory on Friday, southwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...For the first Lake Wind Advisory, until 11 PM PDT this evening. For the second Lake Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. &&

...Cool and windy with rain showers for Labor Day Weekend... An anomalously cold early season storm will drop into the region just in time for the holiday weekend. Here's what you need to know... WINDS: Southwest wind gusts 30-45 mph are expected Thursday and Friday, with gusts peaking Thursday night on Sierra ridgelines at 70-100 mph. Wind prone valley locations will remain breezy Thursday night as well. Winds of this magnitude will cause problems for outdoor recreation, including rough lake waters for smaller watercraft such as kayaks or paddle boards and blowing dust on and downwind of desert playas. The air will be turbulent for aviators as well, especially smaller aircraft and gliders. Be extra cautious with any outdoor flames or activities that can cause sparks as the combination of hot/dry conditions will allow fires to spread rapidly in areas where fuels are locally receptive. RAIN SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORM POTENTIAL: Rain showers will develop for portions of northeast CA, northern NV, nearing the Tahoe Basin on Friday, spreading south across the region Saturday and Sunday. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible, a 20-30% chance. Showers may occur at any point during the day or night throughout the weekend, beginning to clear out of the region for Labor Day. In the cold air mass, snow levels could fall as low as 9.5-10 kft so it's possible to experience some light snow flurries in the higher elevations. BOTTOM LINE: If you have outdoor recreation plans this holiday weekend, be sure that you are prepared for the cold, wet, and windy conditions.