Anatomy and Physiology students from Pioneer Academy were introduced to an assortment of career options with a hands-on job shadowing opportunity at the Reno Orthopedic Clinic (ROC) in Reno last month.
Carson City School District Science Coordinator Cara Tirado and Pioneer Academy Science Teacher Amy Westre collaborated with orthopedic and healthcare professionals to provide the students with shadow positions in the clinic.
Students shadowed the front desk, surgery scheduling, physical therapists, occupational therapists and nurses. Two students also had the opportunity to shadow a surgeon and observe surgeries in real-time. They all learned about types of bone fractures, how some fractures occur and even reassembled a femur that had varying types of breaks.
“Our students were very engaged and had some amazing questions for the ROC staff,” said Westre. “Overall, it was a great experience for our students. We appreciated Cara Tirado for facilitating and the medical professionals at ROC for the career defining experience for Pioneer Academy students.”
(Carson City School District)