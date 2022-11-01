Police lights MGN.PNG

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies arrested a woman after a traffic stop revealed a credit card machine that could have been used for identity theft.

On October 22nd at 12:10 p.m., a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of King Road and Taylor Road, in Loomis.

The deputy contacted the driver and the passenger, who declined to provide her identification.

A search of the driver’s vehicle revealed a black backpack on the passenger’s side floorboard containing a credit card machine.

During the investigation, the passenger was identified as 36-year-old Laurel Avveduto, of Auburn.

Avveduto was arrested for violating the terms of her probation and possession of a credit card machine for counterfeit access cards.

(Placer County Sheriff's Office) 