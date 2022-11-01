Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, higher gusts approaching 65+ mph for ridges and wind prone locations. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Greater Reno- Carson City-Minden Area and Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Choppy waters on Lake Pyramid may create unsafe conditions for small watercraft. The peak of the wind speeds will occur during the afternoon and early hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&