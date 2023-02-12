The Placer County Sheriff's Office says they've recently become aware of new phone scams circulating around Placer County in which the caller(s) are impersonating former and retired deputies.
The sheriff's office says it's unclear what the scammer(s) are asking for, but they have publicized warnings to the community over the past several years about law enforcement impersonators calling victims and asking them for money in lieu of an arrest warrant.
If you have been financially victimized by a scammer, you can contact their dispatch center to file a report: (530) 886-5375 or file a report online: https://www.placer.ca.gov/2298/Online-Crime-Reporting.
As a reminder, no law enforcement agency in the U.S. will call a citizen and ask for money, especially in the form of gift cards.
(Placer County Sheriff's Office)