The Placer County Sheriff's office is warning about dangerous hiking conditions in Shirley Canyon.
In a post on their Facebook page, the Sheriff's Office says there have been three incidents in the last month involving people getting lost, stuck, or sliding down cliffs.
Fortunately all were rescued and are uninjured, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Shirley Canyon has been a concern for deputies due to very rugged terrain and poorly marked locators/signs. That terrain includes high cliffs and steep slopes, making it unsuitable for beginners or inexperienced hikers.
They say these factors have caused difficulties for hikers trying to find the right path.