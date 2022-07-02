The Plumas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after saying there was possible tampering to the Indian Valley Community Services District infrastructure.
The Sheriff's Office became aware of the possible tampering on June 28, 2022 with reports that included the possible tampering to a sewage pump in Taylorsville, which resulted in a large sewage spill.
Officials say the spill has been mitigated and the pumps have been repaired.
As of July 2, 2022, the drinking water provided to Crescent Mills and Greenville, has been tested several times and is SAFE to consume and there is no evidence the drinking water was ever compromised.
The Sheriff's Office is currently conducting an investigation into the reports received and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact them at 530-283-6300.