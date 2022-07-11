Police in the Stateline, Nevada area arrested nine men for allegedly engaging with minors for sexual relations.
On July 7, and July 8, 2022, Investigators from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Reno Police Department’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) team along with the Federal Bureau of Investigations conducted a human trafficking operation in the Stateline, Nevada area.
Over the two-day operation, Investigators arrested nine adult males who contacted undercover officers posing as underage minors for the purpose of engaging in sexual relations with the minors.
The adult males were charged with various charges including but not limited to; Attempted Sex Trafficking of a Child, Attempted Statutory Sexual Seduction, Attempted Child Abuse Involving Sexual Exploitation, Soliciting a Child for Prostitution, Attempted Luring of a Child, and one male was charged with resisting arrest.
An additional two adult males were cited and released for Solicitation for Prostitution of an adult.
(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)