Elko Police have identified the person who died after being hit by a train last week.
On Tuesday, April 28th at approximately 4:52 PM, Elko Police Officers and emergency medical personnel responded to the area of West Main Street and Hot Springs Road in the City of Elko for a report of a man that had been struck by a passing train.
47-year-old Dwayne Jaramillo of Elko was pronounced deceased on scene.
Elko Police Detectives were called out and based on their preliminary investigation, no foul play is suspected.
Police say Jaramillo was walking westbound in between the railroad tracks approaching the area known as the “Transient Camp.”
The conductor believed that Jaramillo might have been listening to music, or had been distracted, because as the westbound train approached, he crossed in front of the train and was struck.
Jaramillo was identified as being a local member of the community.
The Union Pacific Railroad Company is cooperating fully in this investigation.