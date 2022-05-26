An intruder is dead after he was shot by a homeowner near Warren Way and Moana Lane Wednesday afternoon, police say.
Police say they responded to the home after receiving a 911 call after 2 p.m.
Police responded to a home where the resident had shot and killed a male intruder who was stealing.
The identity of the intruder is not known at this time and an investigation is underway.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2677, or call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.