The I-80 eastbound lanes are now open after being closed temporarily while Nevada State Police investigated a tractor trailer fire that broke out around 2 this morning.
The Sparks Fire Department reports the fire began after the tractor trailer and another vehicle collided.
The cab of the truck along with half of the cargo, containing food products, caught fire.
Sparks Fire and Truckee Meadows Fire crews were able to control and put out the fire. No injuries to fire personnel were reported.
Two occupants were taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
I-80 eastbound will remain closed while the investigation is underway.
