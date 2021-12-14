NV Energy says about 1,200 customers are currently without power across Douglas County.
The two biggest outages are in zip codes 89448 and 89413.
Smaller power outages are also reported in Storey and Washoe counties.
Meanwhile, Liberty Utilities reports that more than 17,000 customers are currently without power across Placer, Plumas, Nevada and El Dorado counties.
The biggest outages are in El Dorado and Placer counties, with more than 8,000 customers affected in each county.
The utility says there are no estimated restoration times at this time because of storms, but they say crews are working to restore power to affected areas.
El Dorado County has 46 outages, while Placer has 15, Plumas 18 and Nevada has 3 outages.