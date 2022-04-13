Many gathered at the Reno City Plaza and marched through downtown on April 13 to bring justice and awareness to the death of Anna Scott.
Victoria Erwin, Anna Scott's stepmother tells us "It's the most traumatic thing someone could ever go through, just by one persons actions can destroy a whole family."
She mentions how important the march was, not just for Anna, but for other missing girls who have yet to get justice themselves.
Erwin says "I don't want the people or people's who did this to her think they silenced her, and that they're not going to get caught. So we're going to fight for her everyday until they are caught." She yells to the crowd "We will fight! fight! fight for you!"
Erwin explains, having so much support from the community "It shows that she wasn't alone, it shows that she had the biggest family in the world."
The crowd chants "No justice, no peace!"
They also hope the march encourages anyone who may know something to speak out.
Erwin asks "Please just come forward anything that you have call the detectives we just want justice for her."
Another speaker yells "Justice! we will not settle for less!"
As the entire crowd chants "Anna Marie Scott!"
April 11 Update:
Secret Witness says people can't pick and choose what specific cases they will raise rewards for or donate to, and their rewards follow a standard.
"We don't want to fall in a situation where the victim of a family with financial means is more valuable than the victim of a family without financial means," says Secret Witness' chairman, Ken Lightfoot.
He says, higher rewards don't usually help raise the number of tips.
The family says, they will continue to raise the money independently, and if they can't raise the reward amount, they will use the money to buy Anna Scott's headstone.
April 9 Update:
An ongoing raffle hopes to raise funds for the Secret Witness Reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect(s) involved in murder of Anna Scott.
Tickets are $10 each with all proceeds going to the Secret Witness Reward.
The raffle ends on May 6, 2022.
On February 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was located inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Scott’s cause of death was homicide.
Detectives wish to remind the public that only information released by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is deemed to be credible.
Detectives’ primary goal is to solve Scott’s homicide, and to bring justice to Scott and her loved ones.
Anyone with information relating to Scott’s murder should contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900
-------------------------------
The coroner says the woman whose body was found in a burnt car last month died from a gunshot wound.
Washoe County deputies say Anna Scott was found dead inside the car on I-580 near Galena Creek just over a month ago.
Authorities are investigating the 23-year-old's death as a homicide.
Scott left behind two children and her family is trying to raise $10,000. Two online fundraisers have been created to help the family.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call Washoe County detectives at 775-328-3320 or call/text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. A $2,500 reward is being offered.
1/Detectives were called to the scene of a car fire on the shoulder of southbound I-580 at the Galena Creek Bridge early this morning.— Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) February 3, 2022
First responders fighting the fire found a deceased person in the vehicle. Detectives are called to any deaths with suspicious circumstances. pic.twitter.com/IHqOQPeDo6