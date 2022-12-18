Update:
As an update, firefighters were successful in treating 10 acres of pile burning near the Mount Hough Ranger District office and California Highway 70, for a combined 17 acres treated this week.
There are no plans for additional burning next week.
There were some minor smoke impacts today north of Quincy along Hwy 70 between the Ranger District office and Keddie, but were improving by this afternoon.
Drivers should continue to watch for smoke settling into low-lying areas along California Highway 70 and area Forest roads, especially during evenings and early morning hours.
-------------------------------------------
Original story from December 13:
Plumas National Forest fire managers plan to conduct pile burning near the Mount Hough Ranger District Office and California Highway 70, just north of Quincy, starting tomorrow, conditions permitting.
Approximately 20 acres of piles are planned to be treated as part of fuel reduction. Ignitions may continue through Thursday as conditions allow.
Smoke is expected to be visible but not have significant long-term impacts to communities. Short duration, minor smoke impacts are expected to the communities around Quincy, as well as on Forest roads and Highway 70 in the area.
Visibility on roads in the project area may be reduced, especially early in the morning and late evening as smoke settles. Drivers in the area should use caution.
Burning will only take place on burn days established by the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District.
If weather conditions become unfavorable, including increased or gusty winds in the area, burning will stop until conditions improve. Firefighters will be monitoring conditions and the burning piles until fires are out.
“We appreciate the patience of residents and visitors in the area as we continue fuel reduction and treatment,” said Mount Hough District Battalion Chief Joseph McGinn. “Care is being taken in this area as we begin pile burning and transitioning to winter and spring openings for prescribed fire treatments.”
