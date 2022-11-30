President Biden says he will designate Avi Kwa Ame in southern Nevada the country's next national monument.
Biden talked about it during the White House Tribal Nations Summit at the Interior Department on Wednesday.
At the first in-person summit on tribal affairs in six years, he said he'll foster “respect for Indigenous knowledge and tribal consultations” in government decision-making.
Biden also announced new steps to establish uniform standards for federal agencies to consult with tribes, as well as a plan to revitalize Native languages and new efforts to strengthen the tribal rights outlined in existing treaties.
Avi Kwa Ame (Ah-VEE kwa-meh) is the Mojave name for Spirit Mountain and covers nearly 450,000 acres of land in southern Nevada.
The summit coincides with National Native American Heritage Month, which is celebrated in November. Leaders and representatives from hundreds of Native American tribes were in attendance at the summit.
The Biden administration said its goal is to build on previous progress and create opportunities for lasting change in Indian Country. But the lasting nature of Biden's commitments is not guaranteed without codified laws and regulations.
U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) released this statement:
“Establishing a new National Monument at Avi Kwa Ame will safeguard an area of cultural importance to Tribal nations that is rich with wildlife and incredible natural beauty,” said Senator Rosen. “I’ve firmly supported the movement to honor Avi Kwa Ame, and this welcome announcement from the President will ensure that this land remains permanently protected in Southern Nevada.”
U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) released the following statement:
“Across Nevada, this national monument has widespread support and is a key part of our work to protect our environmental and cultural resources. The land within Avi Kwa Ame is sacred to 12 Tribal nations, includes critical habitat for a wide range of wildlife, provides world-class outdoor recreation opportunities, and contains some of the most stunning landscapes in Nevada. I look forward to celebrating the official designation of Nevada’s next National Monument.”
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak issued the statement following President Biden’s announcement of his intention:
“Thank you to President Biden and the Department of Interior for working with Tribal leaders, conservationists, sportsmen, the State of Nevada, and others to honor and protect Nevada’s natural and cultural history, the sacred Tribal site of Spirit Mountain, and the surrounding Mojave Desert by promising to designate it as the Avi Kwa Ame National Monument. Designating this portion of southern Nevada as a national monument and providing for appropriate management will ensure we will continue to preserve our rich cultural history and protect our rare and threatened wildlife.”
Earlier this month, the National Wildlife Federation released a video about the importance of Avi Kwa Ame.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)