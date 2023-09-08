Pro-DeSantis Super PAC Never Back Down is shuttering its door-knocking operations in Nevada.
They contend the Nevada Republican Party's decision to hold a statewide party caucus two days after the February 6th state primary is a blatant move to support former President Donald Trump.
As we've been reporting, the Nevada legislature eliminated the caucus and replaced it with a traditional state-run primary. The majority party in the Nevada Legislature followed the lead of the Democratic National Committee's to move away from state caucuses in the 2024 presidential election.
However, the state Republican party decided they are going to hold a caucus anyway, and that the results of the caucus overrides the state-primary.
"The national convention is where our candidate for president will be chosen. However, prior to that national convention we will hold a state convention, and if you did not attend your caucus meeting than your voice will not be heard," Washoe County Republican Party Chairman Bruce Parks.
We spoke to Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald two weeks ago when he was at the Republican National Committee in Milwaukee. McDonald was there to plan for 2024, and he spoke to republican presidential candidates about the state party's caucus.
"If you are a Republican candidate and you run the primary you will not be able to participate in the caucus and you will not be getting any delegates. So the people who I talked to last night, I said, I spoke to all of the candidates last night, they know the process. They can't wait to come to Nevada, they can't wait to be involved in the caucus. The caucus brings it right to the people," said Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald.
However, Pro-DeSantis Super Pac, Never Back Down says Chairman McDonald is controlling the party caucus in a way to tilt the results in favor of former President Donald Trump.
Never Back Down's Founder and Director Ken Cuccinelli says McDonald is a a quote, "puppet of the Trump Campaign"
"They are creating an unusual and very subjective way that they can control who get into the caucus to vote, who the delegates are that come out, and the first amendment ability to participate in the caucus on the day of," said Never Back Down Founder and Director Ken Cuccinelli.
Cuccinelli says they pulled their door-knocking organization in Nevada because the efficacy of the process is dependent upon talking to one voter at a time, and being able to convert them in a reliable voter system, which Cuccinelli of course questions.
"The devil is in the detail here, and there are qualification to vote and they include approvals by Mike McDonald as Chairman or his hand picked Executive Director for example, and that is an unacceptable completely subjective approach that is controlled by puppet of the Trump campaign this is not a fair referee," says Cuccinelli.
Chairman McDonald responded, saying "Calling me a puppet — that's just someone who doesn't know the situation in Nevada," in an interview on Thursday with NBC.
While Never Back Down has pulled all of their door-knockers from the state, they say they still have a significant political operation within Nevada.
We've also spoken to many local republican leaders who support Chairman McDonald's move to hold a state party caucus.
"I think it's extremely important that we do knock on doors, and I don't believe that would be solely for President Trump. I think it helps all of our candidates, and I one time had a senator tell me: if you walk you win, if you don't, you won't," said Nevada Federation of Republican Women State President Caroline Smith.
We'll here more from Caroline Smith and other organizer's of "Red Move" regarding rank choice voting this weekend on 2 News.
We reached out to Chairman McDonald for comments on Friday, but he has not gotten back to us yet. We will continue tracking this story.
The Nevada Independent reports that the Nevada Republican Party has filed an appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court seeking to block the state from holding the February 6th presidential preference primary.