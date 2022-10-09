Pacer Tobey.PNG

The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is seeking community help in locating an individual who went missing Saturday night.

Pacer Tobey was reported missing at around 12 a.m. on Saturday, October 8 in Reno. 

Pacer is described as 24-years-old, 5'10, 140 pounds and may be living with a disability. 

Family members say Pacer takes a lot of medication for his health to prevent seizures, migraines and mood stabilizers. 

He was last seen wearing grey under armor sweats and a grey hoodie.

If you have seen him, please call 775-224-1177 or the Reno police department.