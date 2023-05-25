Raley's in west Reno reopened on Thursday after a five-month remodel.
The store now offers a larger produce department, a new full-service meat and seafood department and more.
Raley's said they have a great partnership with UNR and the owner said they hire many university students for part-time jobs because it's only about a mile from the campus.
"We can help them with their career development department, have people come in for interviews... we have a fast-track for UNR students to come through and at least they'll get an interview and some practice interviewing and feedback and then many of them end up getting a part-time job and many of them end up with a career with us and that's exciting,” says Julie Teel, Raley’s owner and board member.
Raley's offers a 10% discount for student faculty and staff at that store.
They also partner with the Food Bank of Northern Nevada to help feed hungry families.