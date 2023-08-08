Construction on the Oddie Wells Project is continuing, with ramp closures scheduled for all three U.S. 395 ramps on the north side of Oddie Boulevard.
The closures are set to begin on Friday, August 11th at 9 p.m. and are planned to be in effect through Monday, August 14th at 5 a.m. according to a release from RTC.
Drivers will be able to access the northbound and southbound on-ramps of U.S. 395 via McCarran Boulevard. The U.S. 395 southbound traffic will be detoured to the off-ramp at Clear Acre/McCarran Exit 70.
People are advised to plan ahead for these alternative routes through the weekend.
The ramps closure is necessary to allow for roadbed modification operations, including pulverizing and mixing along this segment of Oddie Boulevard within the NDOT right of way.