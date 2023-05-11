Four wanted men

The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program needs your help finding four wanted men.

Michael Betts

Outstanding Misdemeanor Warrant for Failure To Appear on original charge of Petty Larceny

Betts is white, 53-years-old, 6'2" tall and 181 pounds

Randall Ponciano

Currently obsconding from Nevada Parole and Probation

Ponciano is white, 60-years-old, 5'8" tall and weighs 190 pounds

Gregory Young

Currently obsconding from Nevada Parole and Probation

Outstanding Felony Warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance

Young is white, 65-years-old, 6' tall and weighs 195 pounds

Joel Howell

Outstanding Misdemeanor Warrant for Failure To Appear on original charge of Petty Larceny

Howell is white, 44-years-old, 5'11" tall and weighs 240 pounds

If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to 775-322-4900.

Recommended for you