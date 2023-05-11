The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program needs your help finding four wanted men.
Michael Betts
Outstanding Misdemeanor Warrant for Failure To Appear on original charge of Petty Larceny
Betts is white, 53-years-old, 6'2" tall and 181 pounds
Randall Ponciano
Currently obsconding from Nevada Parole and Probation
Ponciano is white, 60-years-old, 5'8" tall and weighs 190 pounds
Gregory Young
Currently obsconding from Nevada Parole and Probation
Outstanding Felony Warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance
Young is white, 65-years-old, 6' tall and weighs 195 pounds
Joel Howell
Outstanding Misdemeanor Warrant for Failure To Appear on original charge of Petty Larceny
Howell is white, 44-years-old, 5'11" tall and weighs 240 pounds
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to 775-322-4900.