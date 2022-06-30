Regional HAZMAT units were called in early Thursday morning to investigate a power inside a NDOT storage unit that possibly sickened two people.
Authorities were called to Kietzke Lane and Galletti Way after 8 a.m. after two people experienced flu-like symptoms while cleaning up inside the storage unit.
The two people transported themselves to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
As a result, NDOT called in a HAZMAT Triad team to investigate.
Fire crews tell us since the test results on the powder came back inconclusive, they have instructed NDOT to bring in a specialized crew to deal with the power.