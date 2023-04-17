The Reno Chalk Art & Music Festival will be returning to the Atlantis Casino in 2023 on August 25-27.
Now in its 7th year, the three-day event features live art installations, live music, food and drink experiences, artist and craft shops, and a Kids Zone.
“The Atlantis has done such an incredible job of creating this celebration of art for our community and it is an honor for us that they have chosen to give us the reins of this event,” says Jess Horning, co-owner and co-founder of Liquid Blue Events. “Having an event that allows families to watch artists create their masterpieces is such a unique and fun experience, and we can’t wait to continue to watch this festival grow.”
“Thanks to the hard work of our outstanding team and the support of our great community, we’ve managed to build the Reno Chalk Art & Music Festival to be one of northern Nevada’s signature summer events, “said Cheraz Ecker, general manager of Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. “We are thrilled Liquid Blue Events is taking the reins to continue to grow this fun-filled family event in the years to come.”
In 2023, the Reno Chalk Art & Music Festival moves to August 25-27. The event is presented by the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa and will still take place in the Atlantis west parking lot.
“It can get pretty hot standing on blacktop in July,” says Horning. “We chose to move the event to late August to allow families to comfortably stay longer at the festival to explore the art, music, food, and craft vendors.”
Liquid Blue Events is already working on its vision for the festival which includes bringing in more musical acts, more local food trucks and specialty food vendors, and more local art and craft vendors.
The event will also feature a new craft beer and hard seltzer tasting experience and an expanded Kids Zone.
“Our goal is to give our community an unforgettable weekend of art, music, food, shopping, and fun,” says Horning. “This includes expanding the Kids Zone with rides and free interactive art activities.”
The Reno Chalk Art & Music Festival features more than 150 of the best chalk artists in the nation transforming blacktop into one-of-a-kind masterpieces. They’re competing for a variety of awards including Best Use of Color, Best Use of 3D, Best Reproduction of a Master’s Work, and the highly acclaimed People’s Choice Award.
Artist applications are open now. Registration is free and includes student, individual, and team categories.
Festival entry tickets and tasting experiences are on sale now. Tickets are valid for all 3 days of the festival and support the arts and continued growth of the Reno Chalk Art and Music Festival. Kids 17 and under are free.
To learn more, you can visit Reno Chalk Art and Music Festival - Reno Chalk Art & Music Festival (renochalkartfest.com)