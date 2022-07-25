Artown celebrates its 27th annual nationally acclaimed festival with the return of The Reno Fashion Show, Northern Nevada's largest fashion show.
700 guests will witness the best of the fashion world featuring men's and women's clothing by 11 local designers debuting their collections for the first time.
Modeling this year's designs will be 200 models from our local community on a 150-foot New York style runway with theater seating on both sides.
The 9th edition of The Reno Fashion Show will be held Saturday, July 30th at 8PM inside the Eldorado Ballroom located at 345 N Virgina St. All Ages are welcome. Doors open at 7PM. Tickets are available at the door or on our website at www.renofashionshow.com and benefit the Children's Cabinet.
Local designers include Official Hambly, who has risen to fame with over 2.7 million TikTok followers, Ari's Costumes, CESSA, F By A Unique Clothing, Ella's Closet, Grow with the Flow & Muse Weaving, Jay Kay Collabz, YolySneak & Melony, Wild Blue, JaDa Loft and Heart N Soull Studios.