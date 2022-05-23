May 23, 2022 Update:
The Reno Fire Department says the cause of an apartment fire at the Rosewood Park Apartments was from 'carelessly discarded smoking materials'.
According to Reno Fire, the fire engulfed an upstairs apartment and damaged the common attic space above the neighboring units.
RFD would like to remind everyone that, if you smoke:
● Smoke outside if possible.
● Never smoke in bed or while drowsy.
● Use a deep, sturdy ash tray and place it away from anything that can burn.
● Do not place cigarettes in vegetation or set on anything combustible that can ignite, especially planter boxes or pots.
● Before you throw away butts and ashes, make sure they are out, and dousing with water or sand is the best way to do that.
● Never smoke where medical oxygen is in use. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reports that smoking is the leading cause of home fire deaths.
More smoking safety tips can be found on the NFPA website
Original Story on May 21, 2022:
The Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to a structure fire at the Rosewood Park Apartments on Mira Loma Drive around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
RFD had the fire knocked down by 1:40 p.m., but eight apartment units were heavily damaged or destroyed. Eight people living in the homes were displaced.
American Red Cross of the Northern Nevada Disaster Action Team staff also responded to assist the displaced residents, providing for their immediate needs, including access to safe lodging overnight.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
