May is Wildfire Prevention Month, and the Reno Fire Department is giving away “go bag” starter kits to assist the community in being prepared for an immediate evacuation.
The bags are available at any City of Reno fire station while supplies last.
The giveaway includes a bag, flashlight, and an informational list that highlights what should be included in an emergency kit.
“Northern Nevada is an area prone to wildfire, earthquakes, and severe winter storms,” said Tray Palmer, Fire Marshal at the Reno Fire Department. “When emergencies happen, it is important to be prepared.”
The Reno Fire Department encourages families and individuals to create an emergency go bag for each person in a household in the event of a sudden evacuation.
An emergency go bag is a portable kit that includes the items that you need to survive while you are temporarily away from your home.
An emergency go bag should contain at least these essential items:
- Bottled water and food that comes in easy-to open cans or pop-top containers (at least a one-day supply)
- Prescription medication for a week
- Small first-aid kit (include bandages, hand sanitizer, gloves, ointment, pain reliever)
- Emergency blanket
- Change of warm clothes
- Battery powered Radio with extra batteries
- Cell phone charger and battery back-up
- Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)
- Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)
- Whistle (to signal for help)
- Paper and pencil
Consider adding the following items to your emergency supply kit based on your individual needs:
- Masks (for everyone ages 2 and above)
- Non-prescription medications such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhea
- medication, antacids or laxatives
- Prescription eyeglasses and contact lens solution
- Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes and diaper rash cream
- Pet food and extra water for your pet
- Cash or traveler's checks
- Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records saved electronically or in a waterproof, portable container.
- Electronic copy of pictures
- Sleeping bag
- Sturdy shoes
- Matches in a waterproof container
- Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items
- Mess kits, paper cups, plates, paper towels and plastic utensils
- Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children
Kit Storage Locations:
Home: Keep this kit in a designated place and have it ready in case you have to leave your home quickly. Make sure all family members know where the kit is kept.
Work: Be prepared to shelter at work for at least 24 hours.
Car: In case you are stranded, keep a kit of emergency supplies in your car
(City of Reno)