Detectives with the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) have arrested Reno resident Kerry Turner for drug trafficking and weapons charges.
In August 2022, RNU detectives had information that wanted subject Kerry Turner was selling and trafficking Fentanyl throughout Washoe County while in possession of a firearm.
RNU Detectives Located Turner in a Mercedes SUV at the Motel 6 located at 866 North Wells Ave. Kerry was arrested for an outstanding warrant and a search of his person revealed over a quarter pound of powdered Fentanyl.
Kerry was also found in possession of a firearm. A female passenger identified as Maija Cloyd was found in possession of approximately 20 grams of Fentanyl.
Turner was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (42+ grams), Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance (100-400 grams), and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited person.
Maija was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (14-28 grams).
The Regional Narcotics Unit is comprised of detectives from the Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, Washoe County Sheriff's Office, University of Nevada Police Department, Nevada National Guard and Homeland Security Investigations.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)