Nevada State Police is investigating a truck rollover crash that killed a Reno man late last month in Humboldt County.
The crash happened on August 30th, just after 8:30 a.m. on I-80 east near county mile marker 27 in Humboldt County.
NSP says 76-year-old Larry Stinnett was driving a Dodge truck with U-Haul trailer eastbound when he went off the road and then overcorrected causing the truck to roll over.
NSP says Stinnett died on scene.
If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, contact Sergeant Mitch Payne at (775) 753-1111