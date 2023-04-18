A Reno man has been found guilty on multiple charges relating to an armed robbery back in 2021.
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says Lamont Bolder was arrested in August of 2021 in connection to a robbery with a deadly weapon case.
The Reno Police Department responded to a report of an incident on Brinkby Ave., where the victim told police a man, later identified as Lamont Bolder, and an unidentified woman robbed him at gunpoint in his apartment.
While investigating, officers determined the victim had met Bolder outside a local pawn shop, where Bolder offered to purchase some items from the victim.
Bolder and the unidentified woman then drove the victim to his home, where Bolder then robbed the victim at gunpoint.
During trial, Deputy District Attorney Stephan Hollandsworth explained to the jury how members of the Regional Gang Unit arrested Bolder two days later, when they spotted him in his car with the victim’s items in it, as well as the gun the victim had described.
Bolder was found guilty of all counts: Robbery with the Use of a Deadly Weapon, Residential Burglary While in Possession of a Firearm, Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
A sentencing date has yet to be provided.