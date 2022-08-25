A Reno man convicted of sexually assaulting a child has been sentenced to life in prison.
36-year-old Joseph Walton Brown will be eligible for parole after serving a minimum of 35 years.
The investigation began last year when police say they received a tip he, along with a woman, filmed themselves sexually assaulting a 9-year-old.
Police say they drugged the child too.
Brown pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault on a minor under 14 years of age earlier this year.
The 21-year-old woman, Adriana Clark involved pleaded guilty to the same charge.
She was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison.