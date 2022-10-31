October 31, 2022 Update:
A Reno man has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 24 years after fatally shooting a man on Neil Road back in 2020.
The defendant identified as Davion Simonton changed his plea on August 11, 2022 after originally pleading not guilty to one count of open murder with a deadly weapon of a person over 60 years of age.
Simonton was additionally sentenced to four consecutive years to 15 years in prison for an elderly enhancement and must serve 24 years in prison before parole eligibility is set to begin.
The fatal shooting was part of an armed robbery attempt.
Update From August 19, 2022:
A Reno man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a 78-year-old man on Neil Road back in November of 2020.
Simonton is expected to be sentenced at his next court appearance on October 27, 2022.
Original Story From November 12, 2020:
The Reno Police Department released new details on a fatal shooting that happened in the parking lot of Wells Fargo on Neil Road on Thursday.
Officials said officers responded to the area and found the victim, 78-year-old Douglas Morrin, wounded. He was taken to the hospital was later succumbed to his injuries.
A short time later, officers found the suspect in the 5000 block of Catalina Drive. He was identified as 21-year-old Davion Simonton of Reno.
Detectives believe the initial confrontation was an armed robbery. Simonton is now being charged with one count of open murder with a deadly weapon of a person over 60 years of age.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any additional information on the case is urged to contact the Reno Police Department at (775) 334-2115 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. You will remain anonymous.
Pine Middle School and Smithridge Elementary School were on precautionary code yellow lockdowns while police responded to the shooting.