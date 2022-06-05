The Reno Police Department has released a police assessment of this years Street Vibrations Spring Rally which included one Misdemeanor arrest and three traffic citations.
The Reno Police Department would like to thank all those who visited and participated in this year's Street Vibrations Spring Rally, hosted by the Sands Regency.
With the assistance of the citizens of Reno, visitors from all over the US, the departments regional partners, and local business owners we were able to ensure the safety of everyone at the event which contributed to another successful Spring Rally.
The City of Reno says it strives to enhance the community’s quality of life by promoting a sustainable and vibrant economy.
Supporting regional and local special events is just one example.
For more information on future events, you can visit Reno.gov/SpecialEvents.