With the assistance of a grant provided by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, the Reno Police Department Traffic Section conducted a Motorcycle Safety Operation on September 3rd, 2022.
Five officers conducted this safety operation in areas with high traffic volume throughout the city.
Officers focused on aggressive drivers through these areas and hazardous driving by motorcyclists.
During this operation officers arrested two subjects for driving under the influence, issued twenty nine citations and gave four warnings.
Nevada state laws require motorcyclists to wear a DOT helmet and possess a motorcycle license endorsement. Drivers of vehicles should look twice before turning and sharing the road.
More information about the law and safe behaviors for both pedestrians and drivers is available on the Zero Fatalities website at www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com/pedestrian.