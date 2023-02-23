Reno Police are investigating a deadly bicycle hit-&-run crash on Peckham Lane, west of Longley Lane.
When police arrived on scene, they found the unidentified victim and bike on the ground, around 3 a.m.
They say the bike and car were both heading east on Peckham when the car hit the bicyclist.
There's no current description of a car involved, or of the suspect.
A portion of Peckham Lane was temporarily closed for the investigation.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.