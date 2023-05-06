On May 5, 2023, six officers and one Sergeant from the Reno Police Department conducted a DUI saturation patrol, looking for impaired drivers.
Officers made 73 traffic stops total.
Seven misdemeanor arrests were made for driving under the influence, and one person was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance.
19 traffic citations were also issued.
Nevada State Police Highway Patrol also conducted a high- visibility sobriety checkpoint in the area of Sparks and Pyramid Way (SR445).
Between the hours of 9 p.m.- 3:30 a.m., 1,021 vehicles went through the check point and 13 DUI arrests were made.
The Reno Police Department wants to remind the public to always have a sober driver and never get behind the wheel if you are impaired.
(The City of Reno and Nevada State Police assisted with this story).