The Reno Police Department has released body camera footage of the shooting that injured a Reno Police Sergeant earlier this year in west Reno.
You can watch the full video released by Reno Police here: Critical Incident Summary Sky Valley Officer Involved Shooting - YouTube
(WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised)
At around 6:30 p.m. on January 8, 2023 Reno Police officers reported to the 1500 block of Sky Valley Dr. on a call of suspicious circumstances.
When officers arrived, they were met by a victim of an apparent battery.
The victim and officers walked back to the victim's apartment where the battery allegedly took place and located guns and a shell case on the ground.
Some neighbors had told police on scene that a shooting had occurred, but police were unable to locate a possible gunshot wound victim.
As that investigation was ongoing, additional officers were called to meet a different victim of an alleged battery.
Reno Police say the second alleged battery was over a parking spot dispute where a shot was fired into the victim's car.
Officers remained on scene to survey the apartment where two suspects could have been located.
Eventually, the suspects would leave the apartment. As officers called out for the possible suspects to stop, the shooting occurred.
The shooting involving the two possible suspects and two officers which resulted in both suspects being struck as well as a sergeant.
In the video, it appears that good Samaritans who were armed, came to the aid of the officers.
As a result of the shooting, the sergeant suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the leg and was transported to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition.
The suspects in the shooting were identified as Scott Kennedy and Jeremiah Graham.
Kennedy died as a result of the shooting and Grahm was transported to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition.
Graham was charged with three counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and four counts of possession of a firearm without a serial number.
The officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is continuing the investigation.
-----------------------------
Original Story from January 8, 2023:
One officer is injured and one suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in west Reno Sunday evening.
A second suspect was also hospitalized in an unknown condition. A second officer responded but was not hurt.
Reno Police officers initially reported to the area on a call of a "suspicious circumstance" around 6:30 p.m. near an apartment complex on Sky Valley Drive, according to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).
On scene, two Reno Police officers had an interaction with two males where multiple shots were exchanged between the four.
One Reno Police officer was struck by gunfire at the scene and was then transported to a local hospital.
Both of the males on scene were also struck by gunfire and one was pronounced dead on scene. His information is currently being withheld.
The second male struck by gunfire was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. His condition is currently unknown.
WCSO says the injured officer is a Reno Police sergeant, and they tell us he underwent surgery and remains, at the time of this writing, in critical condition.
Residents near the area were evacuated as police work to get the second suspect out of the apartment complex. Reno Police, REMSA and local SWAT teams were on scene.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is taking over the investigation as part of the Washoe County Regional Officer-Involved Shooting Protocol.
WCSO says both involved Reno Police Officers have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is being conducted.
If you have any information that can help authorities, you are encouraged to call the WCSO Detectives Unit at (775) 328-3320 or call Secret Witness at 322-4900.