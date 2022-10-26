Tickets for next year's Reno Rodeo go on sale this Monday!

The “Wildest, Richest Rodeo in the West” returns to the Biggest Little City for the 104th year June 15–24.

Fans have two options for buying tickets:

* Online at RenoRodeo.com/tickets, processed by TicketsWest.

* In person at the Reno Rodeo Association office located at the Livestock Events Center on Sutro St. through Gate 6. Ticket office hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A 3% surcharge/convenience fee will be imposed on all credit card products except on debit, check card and cash transactions. Checks are accepted and should be made out to the Reno Rodeo Association. There will be an eight-ticket purchase limit per transaction.

Ticket resellers continue to sell Reno Rodeo tickets at much higher than face value. Fans should know that ticket prices range from $19 to $31, plus any applicable fees. To avoid reseller websites, you're urged to go to the rodeo's official website.

For tickets or more information visit RenoRodeo.com. For ticket-related questions email rrticketoffice@renorodeo.com

(Reno Rodeo contributed to this report.)