The Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors and Vitalant are joining to host a community blood drive on Tuesday, April 12th.
For a limited time, donors will have the option to test for COVID-19 antibodies, and find out if their plasma can be used to aid COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems.
The drive will run from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors, 5650 Riggins Ct. #200 on the first floor in Reno.
You can click here to schedule a time to donate blood.
(Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors)