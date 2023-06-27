Renown Health has announced that their smallest patients were transferred to the new neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) this morning at Renown Regional Medical Center.
A ribbon cutting event and employee open house unveiled the new until earlier this month, but the team was thrilled to officially begin utilizing the new space.
When the Tahoe Tower was built in 2007, the fifth and ninth floors were left as shells to build out as the community grew and needs were established.
Over the past decade, Reno has experienced a remarkable 10% population growth, and these new units are just one of the ways that Renown Health is growing with our community.
Features of the NICU/PICU on Tahoe 5 Include:
- Increased NICU capacity from 39 to 49 bassinets.
- Increased PICU capacity from 11 to 16 private patient and family rooms.
- Bassinet pod system that offers additional space for family and loved ones.
- Private patient and family rooms.
- Interactive moments such as reading nooks, shadow puppet corners and large projected shapes in the elevator lobby.
- Bright and engaging colors, as well as art that is child-friendly, but not childish.
- Staff spaces, both for individuals and groups, including a staff longue, better acoustics and sit-stand desks.
- Upgraded technologies.
