Ahead of Veterans Day, Navy Federal Credit Union has released its 2022 Best Cities After Service report which revealed Reno as the 19th best city overall for military veterans in the U.S.
This report ranks the top 20 best cities in the United States for retired veterans and servicemembers transitioning from active duty. It also includes three sublists:
best cities for military families, best cities for retired veterans, and best cities for veterans to buy a house.
Every year over 250,000 military members transition out of service.
The transition back to civilian life has never been easy, and with the looming effects of COVID-19 over the past two years, it has only become harder.
This year’s list delivers quality cities that have been researched and curated based on veteran quality of life metrics.
Veterans in the area generally have higher incomes on average than the general population.
Eligible veterans and family members also receive fee waivers for various undergraduate and graduate programs in public colleges.