The Washoe County Health District is seeing an increase in respiratory infections in Washoe County.
In regards to COVID-19, health officials say COVID-19 cases are steady, but they anticipate more cases in the coming weeks.
According to Health District, officials the 7-day moving average for new cases per day sits at 32.9 and hospitalizations have increased slightly in the last two weeks, the Nevada Hospital Association reports 27 cases.
However, the Health District believes the actual number of cases could be higher, because a lot of people are using at home testing kits, which are not recorded by the Health District.
UNR’s wastewater data shows an increase in COVID-19 concentrations in local wastewater samples.
Kevin Dick, the District Health Officer for Washoe County says, "It's giving us a good indicator that we're seeing more infections occurring in our community and we expect to see some increase in the COVID-19 cases."
Kevin Dick says UNR’s wastewater data shows 98.8% of the positive COVID-19 samples are the BA-5 Omicron Variant. He also tells us the new Bivalent COVID-19 booster is expected to be effective against this variant.
"I think it's really important for people to get their flu shot and their Bivalent booster. We've got Thanksgiving coming up and the holiday season so it's good to protect yourself and others."
Dr. Reka Danko MD, the Chief Medical Officer at Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center adds, "With that, we are certainly heading into our months of risk and our months where those mitigation factors, and recognizing those illness symptoms earlier, and seeking medical attention earlier can be lifesaving."
Local health officials say RSV cases have also increased dramatically, doubling each week. They say 54 cases were reported last week and a total of 107 cases have been reported in the last three weeks.
Compared to the same time last season, doctors are seeing higher RSV numbers being reported now in Washoe County, including outbreaks in childcare facilities, but RSV can also affect adults, the elderly and the immunocompromised.
Dr. Danko explains "RSV in general spreads very similarly to our other upper respiratory infections, in fact it spreads through what we call mucus membranes." She also says RSV symptoms can get worse over time. If you’re noticing high fevers or breathing problems that you haven’t noticed before, it’s best to seek help. She advises "Please seek medical attention so we can provide evaluation and immediate treatment.”
Washoe County Health District Officials also mention that there are appointments available for vaccinations and boosters at local pharmacies around town or you can book an appointment online.