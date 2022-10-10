The Reno Fire Department (RFD) is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, October 9-15, 2022. This year’s campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape”, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
“Today’s homes burn faster than ever. You may have as little as two minutes (or even less time) to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Your ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning,” said Lorraine Carli, Vice President of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA.
The Reno Fire Department encourages all residents to embrace the 2022 Fire Prevention Week theme.
“It’s important for everyone to plan and practice a home fire escape, especially children who may choose to hide instead of safely escaping. Every home is different and has its own hazards,” said Tray Palmer, Reno Fire Marshal. “Have a plan for everyone in the home, this includes working smoke alarms and a single safe place to meet outside.”
RFD shares these key home fire escape planning tips:
- Make sure your plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.
- Install and test smoke alarms inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.
- Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.
- Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.
- Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests.
- Practice at least once during the day and at night.
The Reno Fire Department is hosting a series of events in support of this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape”, including education assemblies at various schools within Washoe County.
To find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in Reno, please contact the Reno Fire Department at 775-334-2300. For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention in general, visit fpw.org and sparky.org.