The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County will provide free transportation to and from the Reno Earth Day event at Idlewild Park on Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
RTC Transit Route 16 Special will drop off and pick up Earth Day eventgoers at RTC 4TH STREET STATON in Downtown Reno, or the courthouse parking lot, located at the intersection of Virginia Street and Court Street, and take them to and from Idlewild Park every 15 minutes. At the courthouse parking lot, the bus will pick up and drop off passengers near the parking lot entrance on Court Street.
Free service will be available on Route 16 Special to and from the Earth Day event only. Passengers getting on at other stops along Route 16 will pay the regular fare.
To learn more about RTC’s sustainability efforts, visit rtcwashoe.com/sustainability.
(RTC contributed to this report)