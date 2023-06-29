If you are traveling for the 4th of July holiday, the Reno-Tahoe International Airport says prepare for a rush of travelers and give yourself plenty of time, at least two hours before your plane departs.
If you plan on parking at the airport, check ahead to make sure there’s room by looking online at www.renotahoeairport.com for real time parking availability.
We could see some airport delays in the Midwest around St. Louis and Chicago, with thunderstorms there and thick smoke is blanketing many of the northern states from the Canadian wildfires that may impact travel in Chicago, Cleveland and New York with hazy skies.
Hot temperatures for much of the south and west with 100s in Texas, Arizona and here in Nevada.
By this weekend Reno will reach 100 degrees on Saturday, and 101 on Sunday and mid 90s for the 4th of July.
Plan on very hot weather for your outdoor plans, and bring plenty of water, hats and sunscreen, and limit activity to the early hours of the day.
We stay storm free for the next several days with sunny skies and summertime heat.