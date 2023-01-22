The City of Sparks is announcing roadway improvement project near Golden Eagle Regional Park beginning Monday, January 23.
As part of a development agreement with Seeno Homes, contractor Campbell Construction will install a gas line along Touchdown Drive from Homerun Drive to Park Mesa Way. During this phase, a section of Touchdown Drive will be closed and visitors to Golden Eagle Regional Park will be directed to use Homerun Drive to access the park.
Additional phases of the project will include improvements to the intersection of Vista Blvd. and Homerun Drive. The intersection will be widened and lengthened to accommodate traffic flow to the new Wingfield Commons housing development. Improvements will also be made to the intersection of Homerun Drive and Touchdown Drive.
Construction hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. as needed. Phase one of the three-phase project is expected to wrap up by the end of February and the entire project is scheduled to be complete by mid-April 2023.
(City of Sparks)