A team of five students from Kate Smith Elementary School in Sparks earned the Champions Award and will move on to the Northern Nevada Championship during the FIRST Nevada Lego League Challenge.
Representing the Kate Smith Cougars, the PAWSitive Robotics Team engineered a robot that competed in a variety of Lego challenges and created an innovative community project which they presented to the panel of judges to earn first place in the competition. They will participate in the championship competition early next year.
The team consists of fifth-graders Kassandra Gomez Garcia, Josmary Cortes Lupercio, Alexa Garcia Romano, Fatima Gomez Garcia and Mercedes Aquino Estrada. Faculty advisors for the team are Marie Scilacci, Jillian Welch and Megan Tilton.
“All of us at Kate Smith Elementary School are so proud of our PAWSitive Robotics Team for their hard work and determination to do their very best,” said Principal Amanda Stulock. “They’ve worked together as a team for many, many hours to perfect their project, and we cannot wait for the next round of competition.”
FIRST Lego League introduces science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to students ages 4-14 through creative, hands-on learning projects.
In the most recent event in Reno, PAWSitive Robotics Team competed against 21 teams whose members ranged in age from 9 to 14 years old.
PAWSitive Robotics will compete at the Northern Nevada Championship on February 4 in Carson City.